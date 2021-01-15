7 tips for successful job interview

A job seeker has to go through a few stages to get a good job. The interview is one of the most vital stages. A candidate must put on their best performance to impress the interviewers.
1. Don’t be late
The candidate should reach the place of interview at least 15 to 20 minutes early. Traffic jams are inevitable so be prepared to reach your destination in time at any cost. Besides, you also have to be ready to adapt to the unfamiliar circumstances.
Many candidates are nervous about the interview and tend to stammer or are unable to find the right words. So it is important to calm yourself before the interview. Remember, you must not slip up at the outset.
2. Proper grooming
An interviewee must present himself or herself smartly before interviewers. It is not just about clothes. You may have worn a neat and clean outfit for the interview, but if your body language is weary, this will give the interviewers a negative impression. It is not necessary to dress glamorously. You must dress tastefully, reflecting your personality. Your body language must be fresh and smart.
3. Not just any job
Basically, interview is held for a specific position. There are those who want any job at any cost, and are ready to work in any position. But it is better not to express this attitude at the interview. A company wants to hire someone for a specific position as per its needs. So the main goal should be to prove you eligible for that position.
4. Be confident
You will never do well in an interview if you lack self-confidence. So make sure you don't seem exhausted or unprepared. Be alert and lively. Answer questions clearly and be prepared to explain your answers. While answering questions, do not wave your hands around too much. Be calm and collected. Be confident. Don't be defeated before you lose.
5. It's not all about you
In all job interviews, candidates have to speak about themselves. Interviewers usually ask several questions to the interviewees on how they will contribute to the company from their designated position. Candidates must be careful to answer these questions. You may say you want to learn as well as get training from the company. But the company isn't there to pay you to learn and to be trained. It is quite normal to learn new things and get training in the workplace. As per the company’s rules and regulations, workers will get these benefits.
But if you do not know how to contribute to the organisation, then who will provide you a good job? Therefore, it is essential to highlight various issues related to the interests of the organisation. This will allow the employer to assess your plans slightly at the beginning.
6. No questions?
At the end of the interview, the employer may ask ‘do you have any questions?’ If you say ‘no,’ that will not look good. The employers may think that you are not interested in working for this company, so you do not want to know anything. You should prepare some questions in advance. You can ask about ‘the rate of success in this specific position’ or ‘the working atmosphere in the company’ and so on. This will at least show your interest in getting a job in that organisation.
7. All interviews are of equal importance
There are different kinds of interviews. One-on-one interviews, panel interviews, informal interviews or group interviews — whatever it is, you must be prepared for all interviews with equal importance. In some cases special preparation must be taken.
For example, when giving a telephone or video interview, you must choose a relatively quiet place. Besides, you will have to check your computer and internet connection before the video interview starts. But body language and expression are also important in video interviews. These things should not be neglected.
Source: Forbes and CNBC