Job vacancy at TIB with Tk 177,000 salary per month

Qualifications: Post Graduate Degree in Energy, Economics, Development Studies, Geography and Environment, Climate Change, Governance and Public Policy, Sociology, Public Administration, Law, Statistics, or similar subjects.

Third Class/Division or equivalent GPA/CGPA in any examination during academic life is not acceptable.

Applicants must possess a minimum of 8 years of work experience in project implementation in any organisation, with 5 years dedicated to managerial roles. Leadership skills are paramount, alongside fluency in both Bengali and English languages.

Additionally, candidates should demonstrate proficiency in quantitative data processing and analysis, possess strong problem-solving abilities, and be well-versed in MS Office applications.