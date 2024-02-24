Job vacancy at TIB with Tk 177,000 salary per month
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has announced a recruitment drive for the position of Coordinator (Energy Governance) under the project "Promoting Good Governance and Integrity in the energy sector in Bangladesh".
Position: Coordinator (energy governance)
Number of Vacancies: 1
Location: Dhaka, Bangladesh
Job Type: Contractual
Qualifications: Post Graduate Degree in Energy, Economics, Development Studies, Geography and Environment, Climate Change, Governance and Public Policy, Sociology, Public Administration, Law, Statistics, or similar subjects.
Third Class/Division or equivalent GPA/CGPA in any examination during academic life is not acceptable.
Applicants must possess a minimum of 8 years of work experience in project implementation in any organisation, with 5 years dedicated to managerial roles. Leadership skills are paramount, alongside fluency in both Bengali and English languages.
Additionally, candidates should demonstrate proficiency in quantitative data processing and analysis, possess strong problem-solving abilities, and be well-versed in MS Office applications.
Salary: Monthly Salary Tk 1,77,104. Other facilities available as per company policy.
Application Deadline: 2 March 2024
How to Apply: Interested candidates may learn details about the vacancy clicking here. They are required to apply online by clicking the "Apply Now" button on the TIB career website.