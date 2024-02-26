Jobs in 10 banks: Exam date, schedule announced for 2775 posts
The date and schedule of preliminary examination for 2,775 vacant posts in ten banks and financial institutions that are member of the Bankers Selection Committee has been published.
The schedule was published in a circular given on Bangladesh Bank’s recruitment-related website.
The notice stated that the preliminary examination (MCQ) for 2,775 vacant posts in ten Banks or Financial Institutions will be held on Friday, 8 March.
The exam will be held at various centres in the two city corporations of Dhaka from 10:00am to 11:00am that day. The candidates will have to participate in a one-hour long preliminary test holding 100 numbers. The job Id for this tenth grade job is 101181.
The notice also stated that no candidates will be allowed to join the preliminary exam without admit card. The chosen centres, centre-based seat plan and necessary guidelines related to the exam will be released on Bangladesh Bank’s website and through national dailies on time.
Candidates have been advised to contact through e-mail at [email protected] for any requirement in this regard.