No fees for job applications: Follow the Bangladesh Bank example

Bangladesh Bank has invited applications for the post of 225 Assistant Directors (General) without any fee from the job seekers. According to the notification of the organisation, subject to eligibility for this post, applicants may apply online through Bangladesh Bank website till 15 June free of cost. Only those who finished their bachelor degree before 15 June can apply. CV identification number, tracking number and password should be saved properly while applying. It will be required for various tasks including downloading the admit card.

This announcement of Bangladesh Bank is good news for job seekers. Unemployment in Bangladesh, especially among the educated, is relatively high. Even after getting the highest degree from the university, millions of youths have to pay a hefty fee to apply for jobs in public and private institutions, which is naturally an extra burden on them. Many of them don’t get any support from their families and therefore give tuitions to arrange the application fees. We welcome the initiative of Bangladesh Bank to make the application process without fee. While others failed to realise the hardship of job seekers, Bangladesh Bank did.