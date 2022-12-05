Govt, PSC stance on non-cadre recruitment

However, it was not possible to include the number and description of the non-cadre vacant posts in the circular from 28th to 44th BCS. Following that the government amended the provision and gave approval for the recruitment of non-cadres till 34th BCS.
Now the government is considering giving approval of non-cadre recruitment from the remaining batches of BCS. But this would require another amendment of the provision.
Speaking regarding PSC’s stance in this regard, a top official of PSC told Prothom Alo, “We are waiting for the government approval. We will be able to publish the non-cadre list of 40th BCS, if a waiver is granted till the 44th BCS through the amendment of the existing provision. The list has been prepared already and will be published as soon as the provision gets approval.”
Asked about where the problem lies in recruiting the non-cadres this time given that non-cadres were recruited from 35th to 38th BCS defying the existing provision, the official said, “We cannot continue repeating the same error time and time again. The PSC has decided to recruit following the provision to run the agency under proper laws.”
He further said that the PSC has specified the number of cadre and non-cadre posts in the circular of 45th BCS to go with the law.
The circular mentioned about some 1,022 non-cadre along with a total of 2,309 cadre posts. From now on the PSC will recruit following the rules. The list of non-cadre posts of 40 th BCS will also be published as soon as the government makes the final decision regarding this.
Asked about the number of non-cadre posts in 40th BCS, the official said, “It won’t be less than the recommended number of non-cadre posts for the 38th BCS.”
According to the sources in the PSC, after recruiting from the merit list, the remaining candidates who have passed the exam were kept in the waiting list as non-cadre. The PSC also used to ask for the number of vacant first and second class posts to different ministries and directorates. The recommendations for non-cadre recruitment were made on the basis of the demand of the posts sent by different ministries and directorates.
In case of a demand for a post before another BCS exam, PSC used to recommend candidates from the waiting list for the recruitment.
However, the recommendation for the non-cadre recruitment will be made by revising the demand of the vacant posts during the circular of ongoing 40th, 41st, 43rd and 44th BCS.
A letter in this regard sent by the PSC to the public administration ministry on 23 August states all the vacant posts cannot be filled by recruiting non-cadres just from one edition of BCS. The demand for vacant posts against specific editions of BCS should be considered.
The job-aspirants had been staging demonstrations demanding the recruitment of non-cadres following the previous rules in the 40th BCS. They formed a human chain in front of PSC and brought out processions with a six-point demand in this regard.
Some of these demonstrators told Prothom Alo that they demanded the recruitment of non-cadres following the previous rule. Otherwise, many of them would not get the job.
Several of these job aspirants say it’s quite painful to not get any job despite passing the BCS exam.