Govt, PSC stance on non-cadre recruitment

The Public Service Commission (PSC) cannot recruit the non-cadres unless the amended provision regarding this gets the approval from the government. The Ministry of Public Administration says the PSC will be able to recruit the non-cadres only after the new provision is revised and finalised by the government.

Once the provision is passed, the PSC will also be able to publish the recommendation list of the non-cadres from the waiting list for different posts within a short time. Several sources in the public administration ministry confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

According to the sources in the public administration ministry, the provision of 2010 in case of non-cadre recruitment was amended in 2014. According to the provision, there is an obligation to mention the number and descriptions of the non-cadre vacant posts along with the description cadre posts in the circular of BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) exam.