BPSC not to hold recruitment test on Friday, Saturday for now

He said, “We have seen 14 recruitment exams are going to be held on a single day. This hasn’t been seen ever before. Such a recruitment delay has arisen because of Covid-19 and it is temporary.”
The situation would ease in the next couple of weeks. And BPSC would conduct no new recruitment test on Friday and Saturday for now, he added.
Sohrab Hossain said the BPSC delayed the recruitment test of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) non-cadre craft instructor post from 8 October (Friday) to 14 October (Thursday). The one-hour test will begin at 3:00pm.
“We have planned not to hold any recruitment tests on Friday and Saturday but we are not certain how far we can maintain this. We will try to keep no test on these two days,” the BPSC chairman added.
A total of 14 different recruitment exams are scheduled to be held on Friday, 8 October. Some of these will be held at the same time.
Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, National Security Intelligence, Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited, Sadharan Bima Corporation, BCS Non Cadre, Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Ltd, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Power Development Board and Padma Oil Company have published routines for recruitment exams to be held on Friday.
Some of these exams would be held at the same time. Exams for the assistant manager (general) post of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited would be held from 10:00am to 11:00am. Exams for assistant director (administration) post of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board would also be held at the same time.