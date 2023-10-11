BPSC embarrassed with lobbying for recruitment

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is embarrassed as a section of high-ups, including the ministers and MPs, lobby with the constitutional body to confirm jobs of their candidates.
The commission that recruits Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre officers as well as non-cadre officials has raised the ethical question on lobbying.
Sources at the PSC said they receive requests from the ministers, MPs, and incumbent and retired high officials. The high-ups unethically try to persuade the PSC officials to confirm jobs of their candidates.
While visiting BPSC at Agargaon in the capital, Prothom Alo correspondent found demi official (DO) letters from the ministers and MPs who requested for the recruitment of their candidates.
PSC officials further said they also receive phone calls from the high-ups.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a senior official at the PSC said he felt embarrassed as he received a phone call from such a reputed person.
The person gave a roll number and said, "please look into the matter," the PSC official added.
There are various allegations including nepotism and bribery against the different ministries and departments over the recruitment process.
However, job seekers want to trust the fair recruitment by the constitutional body.
Md Razob Ali has completed graduation from Dhaka University. He is a job seeker. He has attended a viva voce and been selected for another viva.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Razob said, "I believe the talented candidates get jobs through PSC."
PSC examiner and professor at Bangla Department of Dhaka University, Tariq Manzoor, said competent candidates will be affected if there are irregularities in the recruitment of the Public Service Commission. The administrative and organisational structure will become weak due to lack of qualified manpower, he pointed out.
About the matter PSC chairman Sohorab Hossain said, "We always discourage lobbying. In the circular, we mention lobbying is not allowed. In fact we become embarrassed about lobbying."