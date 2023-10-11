BPSC embarrassed with lobbying for recruitment

While visiting BPSC at Agargaon in the capital, Prothom Alo correspondent found demi official (DO) letters from the ministers and MPs who requested for the recruitment of their candidates.

PSC officials further said they also receive phone calls from the high-ups.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a senior official at the PSC said he felt embarrassed as he received a phone call from such a reputed person.

The person gave a roll number and said, "please look into the matter," the PSC official added.

There are various allegations including nepotism and bribery against the different ministries and departments over the recruitment process.

However, job seekers want to trust the fair recruitment by the constitutional body.

Md Razob Ali has completed graduation from Dhaka University. He is a job seeker. He has attended a viva voce and been selected for another viva.