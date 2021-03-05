Do’s and don’ts for a job interview

An interview or viva voce shouldn’t be scary for a candidate. It should be an exciting and enjoyable challenge to succeed. Appearing before the interview board with unnecessary fear, will only hamper your success.
It is nothing but stupidity to expect that a candidate will know everything and able to answer all the questions correctly or that all the answers will satisfy the interviewers.
Then again, there are some candidates who think that they can fool the examiners by twisting information, being a Smart Alec and gesturing excessively. All this must be avoided.
There is no reason to think that the examiners are foolish if they don’t mention the errors in your answers. The board members are perceptive.
It is unnecessary to study a lot and stay up late at night before the interview. Take as much preparation as needed, then practice repeatedly beforehand.
It would be silly to rush at the last minute to sort through the papers or files and the necessary information.
Candidates must to check whether they have a set of original papers and the photocopies of those with a recent photograph, pen and pencil.
The original papers must be taken back when the oral examination is over, if the board allows it.
The candidate must dress smartly but simply. Young men may wear ties, but correctly knotted.
Sari is good for young women. There is no obligation for government job seekers to wear any particular colour clothes or shoes. Over dressing to an interview can disrupt the key Q&A session.
A candidate’s fortitude, patience, mental strength and reasoning are taken note of in the interview.
Your temperament is also tested by intentionally asked unnecessary questions and comments. Don't panic. Try to understand the question, and then come up with logical answer. Remember, you can't get irritated.
Who named you? What does your name mean? They may ask questions about your family and even personal matters. When asked about their parents, candidates must tell the viva board that they are labourers, farmers, shopkeepers, of whatever they may be.
Do not provide fake information about them, even by mistake. If your father is a night watchman or a low-ranking employee in an office, never introduce him as a senior officer. Instead, answer directly, so that the questioner does not have to ask for a second time to find the correct info. Remember, almost all of the board members are from middle class or lower middle class families.
Don't be glum. Don’t forget to maintain eye contact. If you don't know the answer, say sorry without wasting time. Don't pretend that you know, but you can't explain it clearly. It is important to behave normally throughout. Many annoy the board by extended farewells instead of a simple goodbye.
It is enough to say salam and thank you in one short sentence.
Samar Pal is former member, PSC. The report, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten for the English edition by NH Sajjad