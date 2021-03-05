Do’s and don’ts for a job interview

An interview or viva voce shouldn’t be scary for a candidate. It should be an exciting and enjoyable challenge to succeed. Appearing before the interview board with unnecessary fear, will only hamper your success.

It is nothing but stupidity to expect that a candidate will know everything and able to answer all the questions correctly or that all the answers will satisfy the interviewers.

Then again, there are some candidates who think that they can fool the examiners by twisting information, being a Smart Alec and gesturing excessively. All this must be avoided.

There is no reason to think that the examiners are foolish if they don’t mention the errors in your answers. The board members are perceptive.