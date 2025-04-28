BCS exam: PSC bringing changes to current syllabus

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has planned to bringing changes to current syllabus of Bangladesh Public Service (BCS) examination. commenced work or formulating a new syllabus.

BPSC chairman Mobasser Monem said that from the 49th BCS onward, there will be an updated and modern syllabus. The new syllabus will be designed in a way that enables candidates to make themselves competent anywhere in the world.

He also mentioned that the PSC will become a more student-friendly institution.