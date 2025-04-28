Employment
BCS exam: PSC bringing changes to current syllabus
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has planned to bringing changes to current syllabus of Bangladesh Public Service (BCS) examination. commenced work or formulating a new syllabus.
BPSC chairman Mobasser Monem said that from the 49th BCS onward, there will be an updated and modern syllabus. The new syllabus will be designed in a way that enables candidates to make themselves competent anywhere in the world.
He also mentioned that the PSC will become a more student-friendly institution.
Multiple sources at the PSC have confirmed that the new syllabus is being developed with job seekers in mind.
Candidates often sit for a variety of recruitment examinations and prepare accordingly. However, it is observed that each examination requires a different preparation and there are different syllabuses.
The syllabus for government jobs follows one format, whereas the private sector demands another.
All of this is being analysed with the aim of creating a new syllabus that will help job seekers become qualified for all types of jobs. The PSC is also working to ensure that this syllabus is useful not just within the country, but also in a global context for pursuing jobs abroad.
PSC member Md Nazmul Amin Majumdar said, “We are carrying out an study on the syllabuses of job examinations in neighbouring countries such as India, Sri Lanka and Singapore. Our new syllabus will be formulated accordingly. The emphasis on rote learning will be significantly reduced. The syllabus will not be confined solely to civil service, rather, it will prepare candidates to become global professionals, equipping them for a wide range of roles.”
Another PSC source has said that the 49th BCS will have preliminary, written and oral examinations, although there will be significant changes to the syllabus content.