BCS exam backlog to be cleared within 12 to 18 months: PSC

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman professor Mobasser Monem on Thursday said the commission has developed a plan to resolve the backlog of four pending BCS examinations within the next 12 to 18 months.

“There is a clear roadmap to eliminate the BCS backlog. We expect to see visible progress within the next few months. We are not considering postponing any upcoming exams,” he told a press briefing at the PSC Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon.

Mobasser Monem said, “In a bid to make the civil service exams more accessible, the PSC has slashed the application fee from 700 to 200 taka. This reduction is part of our broader reforms to ease the financial burden on candidates.”

When asked whether a full BCS cycle can be completed within a year, Mobasser Monem said, “If the overall situation remains stable, we are planning a roadmap to complete the 47th BCS in about a year or slightly more.”