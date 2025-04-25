BCS exam backlog to be cleared within 12 to 18 months: PSC
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman professor Mobasser Monem on Thursday said the commission has developed a plan to resolve the backlog of four pending BCS examinations within the next 12 to 18 months.
“There is a clear roadmap to eliminate the BCS backlog. We expect to see visible progress within the next few months. We are not considering postponing any upcoming exams,” he told a press briefing at the PSC Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon.
Mobasser Monem said, “In a bid to make the civil service exams more accessible, the PSC has slashed the application fee from 700 to 200 taka. This reduction is part of our broader reforms to ease the financial burden on candidates.”
When asked whether a full BCS cycle can be completed within a year, Mobasser Monem said, “If the overall situation remains stable, we are planning a roadmap to complete the 47th BCS in about a year or slightly more.”
To make the commission more candidate-friendly, the PSC has been holding workshops titled "Stakeholders' Perspectives" with BCS examinees to review potential reforms in the examination process.
“We are organising workshops to gather input from BCS candidates. This will help us review and reshape the examination process with their concerns in mind,” the chairman said.
Security measures around question paper preparation have also been strengthened. “Previously, question setters would submit questions prepared outside. Now, they come to the PSC office and complete the question-setting process here, ensuring better security,” he said.
Mobasser Monem also cautioned media outlets about reporting unverified information regarding PSC activities. “We urge journalists not to publish or broadcast any news related to BCS or PSC exams without verifying the facts directly with us. It’s essential to avoid spreading misinformation,” he said.
Since the current commission took office, it has recommended the recruitment of 3,712 candidates across 122 categories for 36 ministries and departments, including positions like Junior Instructor and Instructor.
The press conference was attended by other PSC members and the commission secretary.