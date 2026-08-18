PSC chairman set to resign: Govt pressure or personal reasons

Professor Mobasser Monem, chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), is resigning. Nearly two years after taking charge of the constitutional body, he has decided to step down. His sudden decision has triggered widespread discussion within the PSC and the administrative circles.

Questions are now being raised over the main reason behind his resignation—is it government pressure or personal reasons?

The PSC chairman spoke to this correspondent from his office on 12 August. In a video interview that day, he discussed in detail the latest developments regarding the 50th BCS, plans to publish the 51st BCS circular next November and the introduction of competency-based viva examinations. During the lengthy conversation, he gave no indication whatsoever that he was planning to resign. Just six days after that interview, he made the decision to step down.