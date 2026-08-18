PSC chairman set to resign: Govt pressure or personal reasons
Professor Mobasser Monem, chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), is resigning. Nearly two years after taking charge of the constitutional body, he has decided to step down. His sudden decision has triggered widespread discussion within the PSC and the administrative circles.
Questions are now being raised over the main reason behind his resignation—is it government pressure or personal reasons?
The PSC chairman spoke to this correspondent from his office on 12 August. In a video interview that day, he discussed in detail the latest developments regarding the 50th BCS, plans to publish the 51st BCS circular next November and the introduction of competency-based viva examinations. During the lengthy conversation, he gave no indication whatsoever that he was planning to resign. Just six days after that interview, he made the decision to step down.
PSC chairman’s explanation
When asked about the reason for his resignation, Professor Mobasser Monem told Prothom Alo on Tuesday, “The chairman of the PSC is an important constitutional position. There is tremendous pressure of work here. I have served for nearly two years. I am also getting older. At the same time, I have developed several health problems, including diabetes. I am experiencing physical discomfort working under such pressure.”
Speaking about returning to his original profession, Professor Mobasser Monem added, “I taught at the University of Dhaka for many years. Teaching is, essentially, the profession I enjoy most. So I want to return to teaching.”
What is behind the resignation?
Several responsible sources at the PSC, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he decided to resign mainly because the government did not want him to continue.
According to the sources, Mobasser Monem introduced several changes to the conventional BCS system after taking charge. He introduced a “circular evaluation system” for assessing written examination scripts. The process of introducing “competency-based viva” examinations instead of the traditional method for oral examinations is also under way.
In addition, changes were made to the question format for the 47th BCS to reduce the long-standing dependence on coaching centres for BCS preparation. The process of introducing further changes to the syllabus and question format has also begun, the sources added.
However, the PSC chairman has categorically denied that there was any government pressure or dissatisfaction. He said he was stepping down not because of any political or administrative pressure, but because of his health problems and his desire to return to teaching.
An unfinished journey
During Mobasser Monem’s tenure, the PSC drew up a roadmap to complete the BCS process within one year. The viva examinations for the 50th BCS are currently under way. The viva process is scheduled to be completed by 25 November.
After the circular was published in November 2025, the final results are expected to be published by November 2026. If that happens, it will be the first time in the PSC’s history that a BCS process is completed within a year.
Mobasser Monem expressed hope that “In two years, I have tried to reorganise the PSC in a new way. The one-year BCS cycle is being implemented through the 50th BCS. Even after I leave, I hope the PSC will maintain this pace and standard.”
Professor Mobasser Monem was appointed PSC chairman in October 2024, during the tenure of the interim government.
After the interim government took office following the mass uprising in 2024, 12 PSC members, including then-chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, resigned. The interim government subsequently appointed Professor Mobasser Monem of the Department of Public Administration at the University of Dhaka as PSC chairman.