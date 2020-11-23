Govt plans two BCS

The government has planned to hold two Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations to recruit for public service, officials have said.
The 42th BCS will be special and the 43rd general. The circular will be published soon.
Some 2,000 physicians will be recruited through 42th BCS while 1,814 officers will be recruited through 43rd BCS.
Officials said the public administration ministry on Monday sent a demand for the recruitment through 43rd BCS to Bangladesh Public Service Commission.
Of the 1,814 officers, some 843 will be recruited for education cadre, 300 administration, 100 for police, 25 for foreign, 35 for audit, 19 for tax, 14 for customs, 20 for cooperatives, 75 dental surgeon, and 383 for other cadres.
Bangladesh Public Service Commission has finalised the process to recruit 2,000 physicians through the 42th special BCS.
Officials said the publication of circular for the 42th BCS will be finalised at a special meeting on Wednesday.