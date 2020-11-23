Govt plans two BCS

The government has planned to hold two Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations to recruit for public service, officials have said.

The 42th BCS will be special and the 43rd general. The circular will be published soon.

Some 2,000 physicians will be recruited through 42th BCS while 1,814 officers will be recruited through 43rd BCS.

Officials said the public administration ministry on Monday sent a demand for the recruitment through 43rd BCS to Bangladesh Public Service Commission.