PSC wants to reduce viva marks in BCS

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has taken an initiative to reduce the marks of viva examination in BCS. Currently the viva examination holds 200 marks and the PSC wants to reduce it to 100.

In that case, the BCS examinations will hold a total of 1,000 marks instead of 1,100. In this regard, a proposal has been sent from PSC to the ministry of public administration for approval. A source from the PSC has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.