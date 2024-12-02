PSC wants to reduce viva marks in BCS
The Public Service Commission (PSC) has taken an initiative to reduce the marks of viva examination in BCS. Currently the viva examination holds 200 marks and the PSC wants to reduce it to 100.
In that case, the BCS examinations will hold a total of 1,000 marks instead of 1,100. In this regard, a proposal has been sent from PSC to the ministry of public administration for approval. A source from the PSC has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
The source says that if this proposal is approved from the ministry of public administration it will be applied in the viva exam of BCS. This might also be effective from the 44th BCS examination.
Meanwhile, the PSC has also proposed to reduce the application fee of 47th BCS examination by half. A proposal has been sent to the ministry of public administration in this regard today, Monday. The proposal stated that the application fee of Tk 700 can be reduced by half (Tk 350).
The PSC published the circular of 47th BCS examination earlier on 28 November, with a total of 3,487 cadre and 201 non-cadre positions. A total of 3,688 candidates will be recruited from this BCS. Some new positions have been included in this BCS.
Online applications will begin from 10:00 am on 10 December and continue till 11:59 pm on 31 December. To apply, the candidate must be aged between 21 and 32 years in all cases on 1 November 2024 otherwise the application won’t be accepted.