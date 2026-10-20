PSC to end ‘repeat cadre’ appointments changes may begin with 50th BCS

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has taken steps to address the problem of candidates receiving repeated recommendations for the same cadre post in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations, leaving valuable cadre positions vacant as a result.

Since taking office, the commission’s new chairman has issued specific instructions and launched initiatives to tackle the issue.

According to commission sources, the issue of repeat cadre appointments will receive particular attention when the final results of the upcoming 50th BCS examination are published.