47th BCS circular to be published on time

If everything goes well, the 47th BCS will be published at the end of the current year. According to the BPSC, activities regarding the 47th BCS are going on in full swing, while the chairman issued an office order, appointing BPSC member Prof Delwar Hossain for overall supervision.

A senior BPSC official said, “Prof Delwar Hossain has been tasked with overseeing the 47th BCS. It is a rule to appoint a member to coordinate the overall activities of the BCS examination. This time, Prof Delwar has been assigned earlier.”

He also said it is going to be a BCS examination where the entire process will follow the calendar. The plan to minimise the timeframe will be executed fully this time.