47th BCS circular to be published on time
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) is preparing to release the circular for the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination in due time. They are now discussing the issue with the public administration ministry.
According to the cadre section of the BPSC, the number of vacancies are yet to be finalised, but it will be done soon.
Anand Kumar Biswas, controller of examinations (Cadre) at the BPSC, told Prothom Alo, “We are working on the matter. The 47th BCS is being discussed regularly with the public administration ministry. They said they will soon send the number of vacancies.”
He also mentioned that the 47th BCS notification will be published according to their standard timeline. “The 47th BCS circular will be published at our regular time.”
Big plan over 47th BCX
If everything goes well, the 47th BCS will be published at the end of the current year. According to the BPSC, activities regarding the 47th BCS are going on in full swing, while the chairman issued an office order, appointing BPSC member Prof Delwar Hossain for overall supervision.
A senior BPSC official said, “Prof Delwar Hossain has been tasked with overseeing the 47th BCS. It is a rule to appoint a member to coordinate the overall activities of the BCS examination. This time, Prof Delwar has been assigned earlier.”
He also said it is going to be a BCS examination where the entire process will follow the calendar. The plan to minimise the timeframe will be executed fully this time.