103 aspirants unable to join as gazette not published in 7 months

Seven months have already been elapsed since the publication of the final results of 15th Bangladesh Judicial Service (BJS) exams for the recruitment of assistant judges.

As the gazette has not yet been published, 103 candidates provisionally recommended for the post of assistant judge couldn't join.

According to the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC) website, the 15th BJS recruitment circular was published on 12 May last year.

BJSC conducted preliminary and written exams the same year. The viva voce ended on 19 January 2023. The final result was published on 24 January.

A job aspirant who passed the 15th BJS examination told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity that it has been almost 16 months since the publication of the recruitment notification and seven months have passed since the publication of the final result.

"But still I did not get the gazette. While the commission completed the exam very early, the time for the written exam was only 25 days from the preliminary exam," the aspirant lamented.