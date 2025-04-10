Job aspirants take to streets, demand deferral of 46th BCS written exam
A group of job aspirants took to the streets on Thursday to press home their demand to defer the written exam of 46th BCS.
A job seeker said, “The PSC (Public Service Commission) chairman sir asked for three days to postpone the exam. Two days have passed and tomorrow is Friday (weekly holiday). So we want a decision within today. We took to the streets for this.”
Speaking regarding this, PSC chairman Mobasser Monem said they were analysing the problems raised by the job aspirants. They would hold a talk with the job aspirants, he said.
Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdul Kaiyum told Prothom Alo, “A group of people have taken position in front of the Election Commission since noon. They are delivering speeches there. However, they didn’t besiege the PSC office today.”
The PSC office is located near the Election Commission in the capital’s Agargaon.
The job aspirants staged demonstrations in front of the PSC office with their demand to defer the 46th BCS written exam. Later, the PSC chairman held a meeting with six representatives from the job aspirants.