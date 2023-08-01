WB-funded project launched to create national job portal

The World Bank is funding Bangladesh's first national job portal.

World Bank officials said they also expect transparency and accountability in the project.

If this project is successful, they will launch more projects for the youth of Bangladesh.

According to the project officials, job seekers no longer have to wait for various newspapers to get information of jobs in various government ministries and departments.

Various government jobs will be advertised on a single website. Job seekers can also create a profile and apply there. Apart from this, they can also find out at which stage the application currently is.

The government is going to launch the National Job Portal Service (Jatia Chakri Batayan) with such benefits.

The World Bank is funding this project while it is handled by The Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) project implemented by Bangladesh Computer Council under the Department of Information and Communication Technology.