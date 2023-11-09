45th BCS: PSC set to begin written tests from 27 November

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has stated that the written tests of 45th BCS will indeed be starting from 27 November according to the previously-announced routine. A source from the PSC has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

As stated by PSC sources, no such situation has been created in the country to postpone the exams. The seating arrangements for the written tests have already been published. So, there’s no chance for the exams to be postponed anymore.