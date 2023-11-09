45th BCS: PSC set to begin written tests from 27 November

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has stated that the written tests of 45th BCS will indeed be starting from 27 November according to the previously-announced routine. A source from the PSC has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
As stated by PSC sources, no such situation has been created in the country to postpone the exams. The seating arrangements for the written tests have already been published. So, there’s no chance for the exams to be postponed anymore.
Many candidates called at the Prothom Alo office to know whether the tests will be postponed in the existing political situation or not. Some rumours were also spread in several groups on the social media platform, Facebook.
The notice issued by PSC stated that the written tests on the compulsory subjects would continue till 4 December. The written exams would be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres.
Written tests for the technical or professional cadres would start on 6 December and continue till 11 December. The notice also stated that no books, watches, cellphones, jewelries or devices are allowed in the exam centres during the written tests.
If these banned items are found inside the exam halls, concerning candidate’s candidacy would be revoked. Plus, they would be declared non-eligible for all future recruitment exams of PSC.
PSC published the 45th BCS preliminary results within the quickest period. The preliminary exam was held on 19 May. And PSC published the results within 17 days on last 6 June.
A total of 12,789 candidates cleared the preliminary test. However, among the last five BSCs, the lowest number of candidates has passed the 45th BCS preliminary exam and that’s lower than 5 per cent.
As much as 77 per cent candidates attended the 45th BCS preliminary exam on 19 May. Among the total 346,000 candidates, only 268,119 sat for the exam while, the other 78,803 were absent.
A total of 2,309 cadre officers and 1022 non-cadre officers would be recruited through the 45th BCS.