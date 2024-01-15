Recruitment of 159 ATEOs shrouded with uncertainty

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published a circular on 26 June 2023 to recruit 159 assistant thana education officers (ATEOs).

ATEOs are recruited under the directorate of primary education which is under the ministry of primary and mass education.

However, the recruitment process has not moved forward due to various reasons including filing several cases in connection with the recruitment.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission (PSC) all of a sudden postponed the recruitment of 159 ATEOs on 30 July 2023.

PSC sources said their job is to publish recruitment circulars and conduct exams and select candidates.

They postponed the recruitment as the primary and mass education ministry asked them to postpone it. When the ministry will ask them to start the recruitment process again, they will start.