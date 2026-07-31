Govt promises gazette publication for 3 BCS batches after verification by August

The publication of gazettes for the 45th, 46th and 49th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations remains pending despite the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) having issued its final recommendations.

Although considerable time has passed since the PSC completed the recruitment process, recommended candidates have yet to receive their final appointments.

The primary reason for the delay has been the slow pace of police verification. As the process has remained pending for an extended period, frustration and uncertainty among successful candidates have intensified. The government, however, is working to complete all verification procedures and publish the final gazettes by August.

State minister for Public Administration Abdul Bari recently confirmed the matter. He said all relevant agencies and departments are working intensively to complete the verification process as quickly as possible.