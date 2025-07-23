ATEO recruitment test on 6 September: PSC
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the recruitment test for 159 assistant thana education officer under the primary and mass education ministry.
Those who have applied have to attend the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) examination on 6 September from 11:00am to 12:00pm.
The detailed seat plan and necessary instructions will be posted on the websites of the PSC and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.
The application process for the position of assistant upazila/thana education officer began on 26 June 2023. The original deadline for application submission was 31 July of that year. However, just one day before the deadline, on 30 July, the application process was suddenly suspended.
In the following year, 2024, a revised notification was issued. The application process restarted on 1 July, and the initial deadline was 25 July. This deadline was later extended to 8 August, and subsequently extended again to 22 August. The application fee was Tk 500.