Employment

47th BCS: How to download your preliminary admit card, if lost

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Several candidates study in group as part of their preparation for the BCS examFile photo

The 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination will be held on Friday.

The two-hour examination will begin on 10:00 am at the 246 exam centres in eight divisional headquarters across the country.

As the 47th BCS application deadline was 27 February, many of the candidates might have lost their admit card.

Also Read

47th BCS preliminary exam schedule, seat plan published

So, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the detailed guidelines on how to download the admit card once it is lost or anyone needs to re-download it.

In a notification on the 47th BCS preliminary examination issued on 16 September, the BPSC said, “No candidate will be allowed to sit the exam without an admit card.”

If any candidate loses his/her admit card or if admit card is stolen or destroyed, he/she can collect it from the designed website.

Also Read

47th BCS circular published, 3688 officers to be recruited

Candidates will have to first log in BPSC website, and then click on ‘BCS Examination’ under ‘Online Registration’ section, which will take to the application portal of the 47th BCS Examination.

Candidates then will have to click on the ‘Admit Card for 47th BCS Examination 2024’. Anyone can download their admit card using their User ID and Password.

Also Read

47th BCS preliminary exam: Rules every candidate must follow

If a candidate loses their User ID or Password, they can recover it using either User Recovery option, Password Recovery option, or both. Once a candidate provides necessary information and submits it, the required details will be available and admit card will be ready for download.

Candidate then can collect the admit card and make a printout.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Employment