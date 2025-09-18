47th BCS: How to download your preliminary admit card, if lost
The 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination will be held on Friday.
The two-hour examination will begin on 10:00 am at the 246 exam centres in eight divisional headquarters across the country.
As the 47th BCS application deadline was 27 February, many of the candidates might have lost their admit card.
So, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the detailed guidelines on how to download the admit card once it is lost or anyone needs to re-download it.
In a notification on the 47th BCS preliminary examination issued on 16 September, the BPSC said, “No candidate will be allowed to sit the exam without an admit card.”
If any candidate loses his/her admit card or if admit card is stolen or destroyed, he/she can collect it from the designed website.
Candidates will have to first log in BPSC website, and then click on ‘BCS Examination’ under ‘Online Registration’ section, which will take to the application portal of the 47th BCS Examination.
Candidates then will have to click on the ‘Admit Card for 47th BCS Examination 2024’. Anyone can download their admit card using their User ID and Password.
If a candidate loses their User ID or Password, they can recover it using either User Recovery option, Password Recovery option, or both. Once a candidate provides necessary information and submits it, the required details will be available and admit card will be ready for download.
Candidate then can collect the admit card and make a printout.