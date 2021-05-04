More than 400,000 apply for 43rd BCS

As many as 408,462 job seekers have applied for the 43rd Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS) examinations so far, a source at Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) said.

The BPSC source said the number of applicants has increased as the BPSC extended the deadline for application of the 43rd BCS three times since various universities couldn’t finish the honours’ final year and masters’ examinations on time delayed by coronavirus pendamic.

Application for of the 43rd BCS is underway with the deadline is 30 June.