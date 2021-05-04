More than 400,000 apply for 43rd BCS

As many as 408,462 job seekers have applied for the 43rd Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS) examinations so far, a source at Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) said.
The BPSC source said the number of applicants has increased as the BPSC extended the deadline for application of the 43rd BCS three times since various universities couldn’t finish the honours’ final year and masters’ examinations on time delayed by coronavirus pendamic.
Application for of the 43rd BCS is underway with the deadline is 30 June.
Earlier on Monday, a source of BPSC said the date for the preliminary examination of 43rd BCS is likely to be deferred by a week due to the Hindu religious festival of Bijaya Dashami.
The exam was scheduled to be held on 15 October that falls on Bijaya Dashami.
On 30 November last year, the BPSC issued circulars of the 42nd and the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams.
Through the general 43rd BCS, 1,814 officials will be recruited. These include 300 in public administration,100 in police, 25 in foreign service and 843 in education.