BRAC SDP: Over 4,500 get jobs after two-month training

More than 4,500 individuals have secured jobs after undergoing two months of training in retail sales. The candidates include individuals facing unemployment or disadvantage, with special emphasis on those with disabilities.

According to a press release, they found jobs in various reputed organisations, including Bata, Apex, Shwapno, Meena Bazar, and Artisan.

To celebrate the achievement, the BRAC Skills Development Programme (SDP) organised an event titled 'Successful careers in the retail sector for youth' on Wednesday at a local hotel.