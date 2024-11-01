500,000 new jobs in govt sectors in next 2 years: Asif Mahmud

Nahid Islam, adviser to the ministry of posts, telecommunications, and information technology and the ministry of information and broadcasting, attended the event as a special guest, noting that the younger generation will lead Bangladesh across all sectors.



Following the speeches, the advisers visited a youth fair organised to commemorate National Youth Day 2024. During the event, 12 successful self-employed individuals and 3 outstanding youth organizers were awarded the National Youth Award 2024.



The event was chaired by Mohammad Rezaul Makhsud Jahedi, Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and was attended by Dr. Gazi Mohammad Saifuzzaman, Director General of the Youth Development Directorate, along with senior officials from various ministries and departments.