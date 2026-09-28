Primary teacher recruitment letters being issued in phases until 1 October: Minister
Education, and Primary and Mass Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said recruitment letters are being issued in phases to candidates who received final recommendations for appointment as assistant teachers in primary schools.
He said the process would continue until 1 October, when the final number of candidates who have been dropped will be known. Necessary steps will then be taken regarding those cases.
The minister made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at the beginning of a meeting of the National Steering Committee organised at the Ministry of Education on Monday to mark World Teachers’ Day.
Speaking about the recruitment of assistant teachers in primary schools, ANM Ehsanul Haque said 14,384 candidates had passed the recruitment examination.
Of them, 530 did not apply of their own accord, as they did not submit the required documents. They may have taken up other jobs, he said. So far, 13,854 candidates have submitted their final applications.
He said that while recruitment letters were being issued through district primary education officers, it was found that many candidates had changed their addresses.
Recruitment letters are being uploaded to the website in phases, and the process is improving. He also alleged that in the meantime misinformation had begun circulating in various media outlets.
ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon said that as of today, recruitment letters were still pending for 817 candidates. Verification is being carried out in phases, and addresses are being received.
Referring to a statement he had already issued through a press release to clear up confusion over the matter, the minister said the cases of those who had not received their letters were being kept under observation and reviewed.
“This will continue until 1 October. Some will provide their addresses, while verification information will come in for others. We will work with the final number as of 1 October,” he said.
He added, “We simply do not know whether the final number will be 20, 50 or 100.”
Prime Minister’s adviser on Education Mahdi Amin and Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Abdul Khaleque also spoke at the event.