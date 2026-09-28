Primary teacher recruitment letters being issued in phases until 1 October: Minister

Education, and Primary and Mass Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said recruitment letters are being issued in phases to candidates who received final recommendations for appointment as assistant teachers in primary schools.

He said the process would continue until 1 October, when the final number of candidates who have been dropped will be known. Necessary steps will then be taken regarding those cases.

The minister made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at the beginning of a meeting of the National Steering Committee organised at the Ministry of Education on Monday to mark World Teachers’ Day.