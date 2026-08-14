51st BCS circular in November, total posts yet to be finalised
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) plans to publish the circular for the 51st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination in November of the current year, 2026. However, the total number of candidates to be recruited through this BCS has not yet been determined. PSC Chairman Professor Mobasser Monem confirmed the matter.
PSC sources said preliminary work has already begun to maintain the regular schedule of BCS examinations. As usual, the Ministry of Public Administration will send the PSC a cadre-based requisition for vacant posts. The total number of posts will be finalised after the ministry’s clearance and list of vacant positions are received. Once the number of posts is determined, the commission will formally publish the BCS circular.
The reconstituted PSC has adopted a process aimed at publishing the final results of each BCS examination within a year to clear the backlog caused by session delays.
PSC Chairman said completing the process of publishing a BCS examination’s final results within a year is now the commission’s key benchmark. In continuation of the 50th BCS, the same accelerated pace will be maintained for the 51st BCS.
The viva voce examinations for the 50th BCS are currently underway. A total of 2,150 officers will be recruited to cadre and non-cadre posts through this BCS. Of the 1,755 cadre posts, the highest, 650 will be recruited to the health cadre.
In addition, 200 will be recruited to the administration cadre, 117 to the police cadre, while a significant number of personnel will also be recruited to the education cadre. The commission is working towards publishing the final results of the 50th BCS by November after the viva voce examinations are completed.
Slow verification, candidates yet to benefit from faster results
Although the PSC has maintained its schedule for holding examinations and publishing results within the stipulated time, candidates remain concerned about the final appointment process. Police verification following the PSC’s final recommendations takes considerable time.
The Ministry of Public Administration is responsible for completing the verification and publishing the final gazette. As the verification process takes longer than expected, the candidates are not receiving the full benefit of PSC publishing the results faster.
Despite the PSC having completed all its processes, the final gazettes for the 45th, 46th and 49th BCS examinations have yet to be published. This prolonged delay continues to cause hardship for jobseekers.
According to aspiring cadre officers, although the PSC has introduced a system to complete each BCS examination within a year, the recruiting authority also needs to speed up its work.
Unless the verification process under the Ministry of Public Administration is expedited, candidates’ hopes of joining their jobs quickly will remain unfulfilled. Jobseekers have therefore called for greater efficiency and coordination in the ministry’s work alongside the PSC.