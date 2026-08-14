51st BCS circular in November, total posts yet to be finalised

The reconstituted PSC has adopted a process aimed at publishing the final results of each BCS examination within a year to clear the backlog caused by session delays.

PSC Chairman said completing the process of publishing a BCS examination’s final results within a year is now the commission’s key benchmark. In continuation of the 50th BCS, the same accelerated pace will be maintained for the 51st BCS.

The viva voce examinations for the 50th BCS are currently underway. A total of 2,150 officers will be recruited to cadre and non-cadre posts through this BCS. Of the 1,755 cadre posts, the highest, 650 will be recruited to the health cadre.

In addition, 200 will be recruited to the administration cadre, 117 to the police cadre, while a significant number of personnel will also be recruited to the education cadre. The commission is working towards publishing the final results of the 50th BCS by November after the viva voce examinations are completed.