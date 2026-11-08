9th teacher recruitment exam to be held in 3 stages, syllabus may change
The Ninth Teacher Recruitment Examination, organised by the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA), may take place in December.
The NTRCA plans to hold the examination after completing the ongoing viva voce examinations for the recruitment of heads and assistant heads of educational institutions.
Meanwhile, the examination format for the Ninth Teacher Recruitment Examination may undergo changes. In addition to the existing preliminary and viva voce examinations, a written examination may also be introduced. However, the final decision will depend on amendments to the relevant regulations.
According to NTRCA sources, the Ninth Teacher Recruitment Examination may take place in December. The syllabus for the new recruitment examination may also be revised.
Syllabus and marks distribution
Under the proposed examination format, candidates may have to sit for examinations in three stages. The first stage will consist of a 100-mark multiple-choice question (MCQ) examination lasting one hour.
Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The pass mark will be 40 per cent.
Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will be eligible to sit for a 100-mark written examination, which will last three hours. Those who pass the written examination will then have to attend a 20-mark viva voce examination.
The proposed syllabus for the preliminary examination includes four subjects: Bengali, English, Mathematics and General Knowledge. Each subject will carry 25 marks, making the examination worth a total of 100 marks.
However, the examination format, marks distribution and syllabus will be finalised after the relevant regulations have been amended.
According to NTRCA sources, viva voce examinations for the recruitment of heads and assistant heads of educational institutions are currently underway. These examinations are scheduled to conclude on 9 December.
The Ninth Teacher Recruitment Examination may take place afterwards. However, the final decision on the examination will depend on approval from the Ministry of Education.
This year's examination will introduce a major change to the recruitment process. For the first time, the registration examination will lead directly to recruitment rather than merely assessing candidates' eligibility.
For this reason, it will be designated the Ninth Teacher Recruitment Examination instead of continuing the previous sequence as the 19th Teacher Registration Examination.
The NTRCA last published a notification for the 18th Teacher Registration Examination on 4 November 2023. The preliminary examination took place in March 2024, approximately four months later.
After a lengthy interval, arrangements are now being made to hold a new teacher recruitment examination.