9th teacher recruitment exam to be held in 3 stages, syllabus may change

The Ninth Teacher Recruitment Examination, organised by the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA), may take place in December.

The NTRCA plans to hold the examination after completing the ongoing viva voce examinations for the recruitment of heads and assistant heads of educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the examination format for the Ninth Teacher Recruitment Examination may undergo changes. In addition to the existing preliminary and viva voce examinations, a written examination may also be introduced. However, the final decision will depend on amendments to the relevant regulations.