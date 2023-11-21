DIU to host 'job festival' on 24, 25 Nov

The Career Development Center of Daffodil International University (DIU) is organising "DIU Job Utshab 2023" (Job Festival) on 24 and 25 November with a vision to generate competent, employable human resources for corporate and development sectors, aiming to contribute to the national economy.

Scheduled to be held at the Daffodil Smart City in Ashulia, the inauguration ceremony of this two-day job fair will be joined by GSM Zafarullah, managing director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.