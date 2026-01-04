Primary assistant teacher recruitment exam schedule changed

The written examination for the “Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025” for government primary schools has been rescheduled.

Although the examination was initially scheduled to be held in the morning on Friday, 9 January 2026, it will now take place in the afternoon.

The change in time was announced in a notice issued by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Sunday, 4 January.

According to the notice, instead of 10:00 am, the written examination will be held from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm on 9 January. The examination will be conducted simultaneously across the country, except in the three hill districts.