1.08m applicants against 14,385 posts
Primary assistant teacher recruitment exam schedule changed
The written examination for the “Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025” for government primary schools has been rescheduled.
Although the examination was initially scheduled to be held in the morning on Friday, 9 January 2026, it will now take place in the afternoon.
The change in time was announced in a notice issued by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Sunday, 4 January.
According to the notice, instead of 10:00 am, the written examination will be held from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm on 9 January. The examination will be conducted simultaneously across the country, except in the three hill districts.
Reason for the change in schedule
Sources at the Directorate of Primary Education said the examination scheduled for 2 January was deferred to 9 January due to state mourning following the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia.
However, for the convenience of candidates and to ensure administrative coordination, it was decided to hold the examination in the afternoon instead of the morning. The information was confirmed by the director general of the directorate, Abu Nur Md Shamsuzzaman.
The number of candidates in this recruitment test far exceeds the number of vacant posts. Across the two phases, a total of 1,080,080 candidates have applied against 14,385 vacant posts. This means that, on average, around 75 jobseekers will be competing for each post.
Although the examination will be held in the afternoon, the strict security measures and instructions issued by the directorate will remain unchanged.
Urgent instructions for candidates
Entry time: Although the examination begins at 3:00 pm, candidates must enter the centre at least one hour earlier, by 2:00 pm. All entry points will be closed at 2:30 pm, and no candidate will be allowed inside thereafter.
Ears must remain uncovered: Special measures have been introduced to detect bluetooth or any electronic devices. During the examination, candidates must keep both ears uncovered. If necessary, ears may be checked with a torch during frisking.
Prohibited items: Mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, any type of wristwatch, purses, or any electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the centre. Any such items found will result in immediate expulsion and legal action.
Required documents: Candidates must bring a coloured printed admit card and the original national identity card (NID) to participate in the examination. Black ballpoint pens must be used to fill in the OMR answer sheets.
To ensure a smooth examination, Section 144 will be enforced at each centre. The Directorate of Primary Education has warned candidates to avoid any dealings with fraudulent groups under the pretext of recruitment.