41st BCS: Four candidates' recruitment cancelled

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled provisional recommendation for recruitment of four candidates of 41st BCS examinations for providing false information during application.

The candidates whose recommendations were cancelled are Abdullah Al Amin Sarkar, who got a recommendation in the foreign cadre, Mithun Hawladar in the general education (lecturer, mathematics) cadre, Pritam Kumar Mandal of BCS (food), and Ali Akbar Sohail, who got a recommendation in the administration cadre.