41st BCS: Four candidates' recruitment cancelled

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled provisional recommendation for recruitment of four candidates of 41st BCS examinations for providing false information during application.
The candidates whose recommendations were cancelled are Abdullah Al Amin Sarkar, who got a recommendation in the foreign cadre, Mithun Hawladar in the general education (lecturer, mathematics) cadre, Pritam Kumar Mandal of BCS (food), and Ali Akbar Sohail, who got a recommendation in the administration cadre.
Apart from cancelling provisional recommendation of the four candidates, the BPSC also declared them ineligible for 43rd BCS.
BPSC’s examination controller (cadre) Ananda Kumar Biswas told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “These four candidates misled PSC by providing false information. Some falsely ascribed themselves as appeared, while some don’t have correct certificates. That’s why their recruitment have been cancelled.”