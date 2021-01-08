Two BCS notices give hope in 2020 job market

The year 2020 was not good for the job market. Government and private job advertisements appeared at the beginning of the year, but dwindled in March because of the coronavirus outbreak. Job ads dropped in both newspapers and job websites. But the circular declaring two BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) exams gave job seekers a sense of hope at the end of the year.

Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder told Prothom Alo that 2020 was not a good year for either employers or job seekers. Many lost their jobs. Companies closed down. Several sectors, tourism and transport in particular, were hit hard. These sectors will revive and generate employment one the coronavirus vaccine arrives and the coronavirus transmission decreases. However, two BCS circulars at the end of the year is obviously a light of hope for job seekers.

Coronavirus postpones recruitment tests

Recruitment tests were postponed one after the other due to the coronavirus outbreak in March last year. More than 450,000 had applied for the 41stBCS examination, which has been delayed due to the pandemic. Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PCS) couldn’t say when the test will be held. Examinations of 100,000 applicants got stuck in two recruitment tests including for the post of assistant directors of the Anti-Corruption Commission. The food directorate couldn’t hold the test of 1.5 million (15 lakh) applicants. Preliminary exams of the combined recruitment test of seven banks was also postponed due to coronavirus.