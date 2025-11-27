Employment

45th BCS: Non-cadre results published, 545 candidates recommended

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).File Photo

The non-cadre results of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination have been published.

A total of 545 candidates have been provisionally nominated from this BCS.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) released the results today, Thursday, in an official notice.

According to the results, the highest 50 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of Social Services Officer in the 9th grade.

The notice states that, under the authority of the Non-Cadre Appointment (Special) Rules, the PSC has published the final results for the non-cadre posts under the 45th BCS Examination 2022.

Against 565 revised vacant posts in various non-cadre categories under the 45th BCS Examination 2022, 545 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment, the notice added.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the PSC published the final results of the 45th BCS cadre recruitment. A total of 1,807 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various cadre posts.

