48th BCS circular likely within July to recruit 2,000 physicians

A PSC official who is involved with the process of the 48th BCS told Prothom Alo the commission received a demand letter for recruiting 2,000 physicians, but the recruitment rules require slight revision, which usually take three months and need opinions of various ministries.

The matter has been sent to the chief adviser to cut short the time, the official said adding, they have learned that the chief adviser also gave his opinion. Once the commission receives the opinions, the rules will be amended, as well as a circular would be issued within the shortest possible time to appoint 20,000 physicians.