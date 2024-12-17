Commission to recommend separating education, health from cadre service

The head of the reform commission said, “The education cadre is illogical. Education and health are different. We are making recommendations that it cannot be included in the cadre service. For example take an ophthalmologist, a dentist and a general physician. Are they getting promotions at the same time? No, they are not. That’s why we have said that it cannot be included in the cadre service.”

“We believe that it was unreasonable to include these in the cadre service. These have to be separated. Let their salary be increased, it’s a specialised department. Except for these two departments, all the others can remain in the cadre service. But this is not possible in this department. This is our opinion. Now we will have discussions on this,” he added.

At that time senior secretary of the public administration ministry Md Mokhlesur Rahman said, “Our Judicial Service Commission has been separated from the Public Service Commission. The same way, we have suggested separating the health commission and the education cadre.”