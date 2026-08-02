14,000 primary teachers to join on 1 October, says new ministry notice
The government has announced the joining date for candidates finally selected under the Government Primary School Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025. The teachers will report to the District Primary Education Office of their respective districts on 1 October.
The information was disclosed in a notice issued today, Sunday (2 August 2026), by the School-2 Branch of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.
According to the notice, candidates selected against vacant posts under the Government Primary School Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 will join their respective District Primary Education Offices on 1 October 2026. Appointment letters will be issued to the successful candidates in due course. After joining, they will be posted to schools and later sent for professional training.
Earlier, on Saturday, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education had announced that the 14,000 primary teachers would join on 29 October, after which they would be posted and receive training.
An emergency virtual meeting on teacher recruitment was held at the ministry on Saturday (1 August). Following the meeting, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Md Sakhawat Hossain said the government was giving priority to the joining process for the 14,000 assistant teachers recommended for recruitment.
He said the process had been delayed due to investigations and procedural formalities. "We hope they will be able to join by 29 October," he said. When the 14,384 assistant teachers join on 29 October they would be posted and provided with professional training afterwards.
Meanwhile, candidates who received final recommendations for the post of assistant teacher in government primary schools under the Recruitment Rules 2025 are continuing their sit-in protest in the capital today, Sunday (2 August), demanding immediate joining and school postings.
The protest is being held in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, where the recommended candidates have already begun gathering.
In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the candidates said their joining and postings must be completed within the current month (August) in accordance with the recruitment rules. They also demanded that the government issue a formal notification or office order, including a specific joining date, on the official website.
They said they would not accept verbal assurances or statements made through the media and reaffirmed their decision to continue the previously announced indefinite sit-in until their demands are met.