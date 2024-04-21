Primary school recruitment: Result of 3rd phase exam likely today

The result of the written examination (MCQ) of the third phase for the recruitment of assistant teachers for government primary schools in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions may be published today.

Primary and mass education ministry sources have said.

Information officer at the ministry, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, while speaking to Prothom Alo, has said this.

The result would be available on the website of the directorate of primary education. Moreover, the result will be sent to the candidates through text messages.