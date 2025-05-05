Rizvi Hassan is sensitive as an architect as well as a designer

I left Dhaka and returned to my hometown Jhenaidah several years ago. Here, I’ve been working on building the future of Jhenaidah through an initiative called 'Urban River Spaces'. This project aims to make the city more livable by enhancing the beauty of the Nabaganga river bank—creating walkways, gardens, and spaces for civic and cultural events. Several Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) graduates were involved in the effort. Toward the end of 2017, Rizvi Hassan came to my office with that team and joined one of the projects.

The project was called 'Pond-Side Community Network', which explored how local residents could transform the ponds in their neighborhoods into beautiful, useful spaces—for both people and nature. Rizvi engaged in the local community and, within a week, made remarkable progress on the project.

At that time, he had recently graduated in architecture from BUET and was working at a large firm in Dhaka. I asked him about his goals. From our conversations, I could sense that he was grappling with questions similar to ours—like, should the knowledge and skills we gain in architecture be limited to designing homes and offices for a privileged few? Or should we try to use it in service of the broader public—working with people, alongside them, to create something meaningful?