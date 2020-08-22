Futures destroyed: COVID-19 unleashes 'shadow pandemics' on Africa's girls

Until the new coronavirus hit Kenya in March, 17-year-old schoolgirl Anna believed the world was hers for the taking.

It didn't matter that she lived in a tiny shack with her mother, who single-handedly raised three children by washing clothes for 1,500 Kenyan shillings ($14) a week.

With strong grades in English and chemistry, the determined teen aspired to finish her education and become a television presenter. She would buy a house for her mother and support her sister and baby brother through school.

Now, four months pregnant, Anna sits on the edge of the bed of her one-room home in Nairobi's sprawling informal settlement of Kibera, facing an uncertain future.