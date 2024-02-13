How Engineer Rashik became ‘Magic Razik’

Prothom Alo :

You are an engineer and had been working as an engineer for a few years. How did you turn to magic?

Magic is my passion. My parents never discouraged me either. However they had a condition: "No matter whatever you pursue as a hobby, you must keep your studies on track." So being pragmatic, I became an engineer and got a job as well.

I used to do magic shows after work. Yet it wasn’t clicking quite right. The job I had in Australia was quite good and it’s not that I wasn’t enjoying it. But a job is a job. It was magic that gave me satisfaction. So I started thinking of turning my passion into my profession.

Since I used to regularly perform in Australian theaters, I have had the chance to share the stage with renowned magicians of the world. I even got a call from FOX sports channel. Then I returned home in 2019, after spending more than a decade abroad.