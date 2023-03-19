Youth must be aware of the dangers of disinformation

Malinformation or fake news could bring anyone under the regulations of the Digital Security Act (DSA) 2018. The young generation needs to understand what information they share with the masses. Information technology is advancing in leaps and bounds, and the dangers of disinformation, misinformation and fake news loom large. The youth must be aware of these dangers and prepare themselves accordingly.

The Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), in collaboration with the US Embassy (Public Diplomacy section), hosted its workshop titled, 'Building Awareness Against Disinformation Among Youth' at the EMK Center Dhaka.

The workshop was conducted by the Head of the Bangladesh Center for Terrorism Research and Senior Research Fellow at BIPSS, Shafqat Munir and the Project and Event Coordinator of BIPSS, Lamia Rahman.