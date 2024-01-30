UCSI University hosts orientation programme for spring semester
The orientation programme for the spring semester of UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus was held at the Bangabandhu Military Museum (Multipurpose Hall) Bijoy Sarani on 27 January 2024.
Ferdous Ahmed, MP of the Dhaka-10 constituency, was the chief guest of the programme and Robi Axiata Limited chief audit executive Jane Paramasivam was the special guest.
Ferdous Ahmed said that the government has a transformative vision to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041. He believes that UCSI University, with its top global ranking and dedication to providing exceptional education, will play a pivotal role in elevating the educational landscape of Bangladesh.
Special guest Jane Paramasivam emphasised that there is no alternative to learning for development and survival in the current competitive world. He also requested that parents and teachers keep an eye on students to ensure that they use technology reasonably. He thanked the freshers for their well-considered decision to get admission into UCSI University Bangladesh Campus.
Pro vice-chancellor professor Md Saleh Jafar stressed that UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus is determined to create and maintain a student-friendly environment through modern classrooms, labs, quality teachers, and also co-curricular and extracurricular activities.
Mollah Waheeduzzaman, chairman of the board of directors of UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus was among the others who addressed the event.
Additionally, the university also presented the ‘Academic Excellence Award’ to students with brilliant results in the fall semester of 2023. Chief guest Ferdous Ahmed handed over the awards to the students.