UCSI University hosts orientation programme for spring semester

The orientation programme for the spring semester of UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus was held at the Bangabandhu Military Museum (Multipurpose Hall) Bijoy Sarani on 27 January 2024.

Ferdous Ahmed, MP of the Dhaka-10 constituency, was the chief guest of the programme and Robi Axiata Limited chief audit executive Jane Paramasivam was the special guest.

Ferdous Ahmed said that the government has a transformative vision to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041. He believes that UCSI University, with its top global ranking and dedication to providing exceptional education, will play a pivotal role in elevating the educational landscape of Bangladesh.