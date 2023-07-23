University admission festival kicks off at BICC

The GPH Ispat-Prothom Alo university admission festival-2023 started at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on Sunday morning.

The two-day festival aims at providing comprehensive information about university admissions to prospective students and their parents.

Different universities have set up their stalls at the convention center to help students get admitted to the universities.

Apart from local university admission, the festival will also offer valuable insights into higher education opportunities, including admission details, scholarship updates, and other facilities, in foreign universities.