University admission festival kicks off at BICC

The GPH Ispat-Prothom Alo university admission festival-2023 started at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on Sunday morning.
The two-day festival aims at providing comprehensive information about university admissions to prospective students and their parents.
Different universities have set up their stalls at the convention center to help students get admitted to the universities.
Apart from local university admission, the festival will also offer valuable insights into higher education opportunities, including admission details, scholarship updates, and other facilities, in foreign universities.
A total of 45 institutions, including the British Council, EMK Center, and 34 universities, are taking part in the event.
There are arrangements for certain discounts in admission to the participating universities. The festival is open to all, and there is no entry fee. Also, there is a chance for the visitors to win exciting prizes, like motorcycle, laptop, and mobile phone, through a raffle draw.
Three educational dialogues are taking centre stage on the first day of the festival. There is a dialogue titled 'Challenges and transitions in PhD Research in private universities' scheduled to take place at 11:00 am.
It will be followed by a dialogue on 'What, why, where should I study?' at 2:00 pm. The next dialogue will revolve around 'The role of private universities in the progress of higher education and economic development of the country.”
The participating universities and institutions are – North South University, BRAC University, American International University - Bangladesh, United International University, International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology, Stamford University Bangladesh, State University of Bangladesh, Uttara University, Northern University Bangladesh, University of Development Alternative, Bangladesh University of Business and Technology, University of Asia Pacific, Independent University, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, Eastern University, BSB Global Network, UCSI University Bangladesh, Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, Fareast International University, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology, Manarat International University, Green University of Bangladesh, Southeast University, Canadian University of Bangladesh, Asian University for Women, ZNRF University of Management Sciences, Hamdard University Bangladesh, Asian University of Bangladesh, The People's University of Bangladesh, Central Women's University, Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology, College of Aviation Technology, Exim Bank Agricultural University Bangladesh, Dhaka International University, RTM Al-Kabir Technical University, British Council, and EMK Centre.
Besides, Tejgaon College will participate in the festival. GPH Ispat, TVS, Prothma, Chorki, UCC, Prothom Alo Trust, Rokmari, Edvibe, Career Key, Bondhushava, and Universal Medical College Hospital will provide a range of information and services at the festival.
The event is organised by Prothom Alo, with GPH Ispat as the title sponsor and powered by TVS. It is supported by Annex Communications as the event partner.