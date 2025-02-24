Ex-SAD coordinators to be at the helm of new student organisation

The student organisation that is going to be floated by former coordinators of Students Against Discrimination (SAD) is likely to be named ‘Biplobi Chhatra Shakti’.

Former leaders of ‘Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti’, a disbanded platform, are going to take the helm of the new student organisation. Also, it will consist of former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League who rescinded their posts in support of July movement and the students who were forced to participate in programmes of BCL, now banned student wing of Awami League.

The new student organisation will also consist of those who had past involvement with Islami Chhatra Shibir. But anyone holding the post of Shibir would not join the new organisation.

These have been revealed in discussion with four initiators of the upcoming student organisation.

During the July movement, the majority of the faces of SAD were leaders of Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti. Many leaders of Dhaka University hall units of BCL took part in the first phase of the quota reform movement between 1 and 15 July.

Some of them even resigned from their posts in BCL. Leaders and activists of Shibir also joined the quota reform movement. However, as Shibir had no open activities on the campus at that time, the issue of their identities did not come to fore then.