DU suspends two students

The other suspended student, Rahul Roy, is a student of the Law department of 2016-17 academic session and he is a resident student of Jagannath Hall.
Tanjir Arafat Tushar was posted as joint general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Kabi Jashim Uddin Hall unit and Rahul Roy was vice-president of Jagannath Hall BCL unit.
The temporarily suspended students were asked to give a valid answer within the next seven working days on “why they would not be expelled for lifetime.”
Asked about the matter, DU proctor professor AKM Golam Rabbani told UNB that those students were involved in extortion, looting and abusing others. On the other hand, there are charges against them in the police station.
“As they violated the university’s disciplinary codes, we have decided to suspend them from the university,” he added.