IMF 2020 annual meetings Youth Fellowship Contest announced

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is inviting youth aged between 20 and 32 from across the world to enter the IMF Annual Meetings Youth Fellowship Contest, reports UNB.

This is open to bloggers/vloggers, journalists, communications experts, young professionals and students.

The 2020 IMF Youth Fellowship Contest provides an opportunity for young participants to become part of the global efforts to build forward better and join the IMF at the forefront of the response to the crisis.