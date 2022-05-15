India resumes Bangladesh Youth Delegation programme

They need to be aged between 21 and 35 and must be a citizen of Bangladesh and should not possess dual citizenship.

The applicants cannot be active members of any political party or affiliated organisation, said the high commission.

Participants have to make an introductory video about themselves. The video will have to be posted on their Facebook account and the link must be submitted with the application form.

The introductory video must be between 90-120 seconds. Any video longer than 120 seconds will not be accepted.

Hasan and Doraiswami also unveiled the official logo and launched the portal of the Bangladesh Youth Delegation 2022 which is now active for receiving applications up to June 30.