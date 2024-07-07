Anti-quota protest march begins on Dhaka University campus

Students and job seekers have started a protest procession on Dhaka University campus as part of their ‘Bangla Blockade’ movement to press home 4-point demand, including reinstatement of a government circular that abolished quota system in government jobs in 2018.

The protesters brought out the procession in front of Dhaka University central library on 3:32 pm. The procession is supposed to go to Shahbagh intersection after parading different streets.