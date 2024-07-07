Jahangirnagar University students block Dhaka-Aricha highway for cancelling quota

Students of Jahangirnagar University have blocked vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, demanding removal of the quota system in government recruitments.

They took position on the highway adjacent to the university’s main entrance at 11:10 am and began a demonstration there. It created traffic congestion on both sides.

Earlier, they brought out a procession from the central library at 11pm and marched through different roads on the campus before reaching the main entrance. They chanted various slogans in favour of their demands.